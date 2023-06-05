Following the closure of a zoo in Puerto Rico, lemurs get moved to an animal sanctuary in Kailua-Kona. (Three Ring Ranch)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Kona animal sanctuary welcomed 11 new residents who will be adjusting to their new home.

The ring-tailed lemurs have a new forever home at the Three Ring Ranch Exotic Animal Sanctuary in Kailua-Kona.

They were rescued from a Puerto Rico zoo that was closed by the Department of Justice.

The lemurs were among more than 200 animals that were flown to Texas a week ago. The lemurs were overnighted on another flight to Honolulu and then to Kona.

Despite some health issues, Three Ring Ranch Exotic Animal Sanctuary said the lemurs are settling in well.

They are having such fun, they just learned about grass that it’s delicious. And you can eat it whenever you want. So that’s really fun. Everybody’s healthy. They’re all very skinny, other than the two who are in the detention cells, so they are working on gaining weight.” Ann Goody, Three Ring Ranch Exotic Animal Sanctuary

Three Ring Ranch is a private, nonprofit, United States Department of Agriculture licensed sanctuary.

The lemurs are sharing five acres of their new habitat with 120 other exotic animal friends.