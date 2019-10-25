Koko Head trail repair funds move along in City Council

Thousands of people climb Koko Head stairs every day, but the constant foot traffic is starting to take a toll on the stairs.

“With the number of people who are crossing those cross ties and taking the trail up each day, I think it’s only a matter of time before people are seriously injured on it,” said Bethany Lee, a frequent Koko Head hiker.

Rescues at the popular trail have also increased over the years.

The Honolulu Fire Department said they were called 12 times to Koko Head stairs in 2017 that number doubled in 2018 to 29.

So far this year HFD said they’ve received 29 calls.

Visitors who hiked the trail for the first time today said the trail needs to be fixed.

“We’ll recommend it [to friends], but I have to tell them it’s pretty dangerous and to go at your own risk really because there’s no real way of getting down if you get injured,” said Kale Tarau, a visitor from Australia.

“You can fall pretty easily, you can slide or fall on the place where there’s no ground, so that can be great if people can fix it,” said France visitor Justine Aubrey.

Honolulu City Council already supported $1 million in its budget for repairs. On Thursday, council members Heidi Tsuneyoshi, Ron Menor, Joey Manahan, Carol Fukunaga, and Tommy Waters passed along a plan to allocate $100,000 for immediate repairs.

“We heard in the news lately there’s a bee problem and that is just on top of the fact that the stairs are eroding and it is a dangerous situation,” explained council member and Public Safety and Welfare

Chair Tommy Waters. “I don’t want anyone to get hurt so the sooner we can do these repairs the better.”

In the meeting, the Director of Parks and Recreation said they’re already working on both problems.

“We do have a consultant on board so we’re looking forward to making repairs to make sure it’s a safe trail,” said Michele Nekota, director of Parks and Recreation.

She said the parks department will clear the bees on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The plan to allocate the $100,000 will be voted on at the next full council before being sent to the mayor for approval.

From there, the council will work with the parks department on a long term plan.