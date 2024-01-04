HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s that time of the year.

Between the months of Nov. and May, the Hawaiian Islands experience koholā, or humpback whale, season as they migrate to begin breeding.

The Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary is gearing up for the season, recruiting volunteers for the 2024 Sanctuary Ocean Count scheduled to occur on Jan. 27, Feb. 24 and March 30.

On the island of Maui, the Pacific Whale Foundation will be conducting their Great Whale Count during the same days as the Sanctuary Ocean Count. More information can be found here.

The annual Sanctuary Ocean Count works to promote awareness about humpback whales. Volunteers typically count koholā sightings and document whale behavior in order to see their activity from the shorelines of O’ahu.

Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary teams up with NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and the State of Hawaii Division of Aquatic Resources to protect the whales who migrate into the Hawaiian Islands and their habitats in order for them to successfully mate, calve and nurse their young.

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation strives to support national marine sanctuaries. Their overall goal is to protect species and conserve ecosystems through on-the-water conservation projects, public education and outreach programs.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer must register in advance. Registration goes live on Jan. 8 at noon, with limited spots available. Registration and more information can be found at https://oceancount.org.