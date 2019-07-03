King Tides cause concern

HONOLULU (KHON) — King Tides are the highest tides of the year and they coincide with a new moon, or a full moon.

When a King Tide is expected and pairs with a South-Southwest surf swell — officials prepare.

Sand-bags — a sand mattress — and more preventive measures are taken so residents — and visitors — can rest easy.

One preparation has been in place since December of 2017 — a so-called sand mattress at Kuhio Beach — which helps to minimize erosion during elevated tides.

Erosion there and in other places in Waikiki exposed concrete and other hazards to visitors.

City officials say the high tide’s peak Tuesday didn’t cause any serious damage — as the tide wasn’t expected to be as high or damaging as a year ago.

A high surf advisory is in effect for South-facing shores — which will see surf of five to eight feet through Wednesday — with high tide coming just after 5 p.m.

Waikiki was packed with beach-goers and surfers enjoying the water and the waves — which came up much farther than many people expected.

The dramatic power of the ocean provided some unexpected — and wet — cooling for several visitors on the walkway right above what used to be a sandy beach.

New Yorker Avital Benyamini is in Hawaii for the first time — and signs on the beaches helped keep her family safe.

“I think that before you go into the beaches you see all these signs, like warnings about rip currents, and like jellyfish stings, and stuff like that, so they always make sure that before you go into beaches you’re aware of whatever’s coming, whatever is going to be heading your way.”

She’s normally surrounded by buildings.

“I live in the city, so like not, no swimmable water, we’re always like, there’s no pools no oceans, nothing.”

She says being surrounded by the ocean, is spectacular.

Spectacular — and potentially dangerous.