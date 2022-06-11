HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s back! The King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade returned after a two years of not being held due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Pāʻū riders, floral designed floats, community celebrities, Royal Hawaii societies, and marching bands all returned to Honolulu to showcase Hawaiian culture and honor King Kamehameha.

The parade started around 9 a.m. Saturday, June 11 by Iolani Palace, and the parade ended at Kapiolani Park where a hoʻolauleʻa goes until 4 p.m.

There’s food booths, entertainment by Melveen Lead and the Hawaiian Trio ʻUheʻuhene, local vendors, and hula.

The King Kamehameha celebrations continue across the state.