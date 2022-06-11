HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s back! The King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade returned after a two years of not being held due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Pāʻū riders, floral designed floats, community celebrities, Royal Hawaii societies, and marching bands all returned to Honolulu to showcase Hawaiian culture and honor King Kamehameha.
The parade started around 9 a.m. Saturday, June 11 by Iolani Palace, and the parade ended at Kapiolani Park where a hoʻolauleʻa goes until 4 p.m.
There’s food booths, entertainment by Melveen Lead and the Hawaiian Trio ʻUheʻuhene, local vendors, and hula.
The King Kamehameha celebrations continue across the state.
- King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade, Location: Kohala
Date: June 11, 2022, at 9 a.m.
- King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade, Location: Kona
Date: June 11, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- King Kamehameha Celebration Ho‘olaule‘a, Location: Queen Kapiʻolani Park, Honolulu
Date: June 11, 2022, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- King Kamehameha Celebration ʻOhana Day, Location: Royal Sonesta Kaua‘i Resort
Date: June 11, 2022, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- King Kamehameha Celebration Ho‘olaule‘a, Location: Huliheʻe Palace, Kona
Date:June 11, 2022, 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Kamehameha Paniolo Heritage Rodeo, Location: Kaunakakai
Date: June 11 & 12, 2022, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade, Location: Lāhainā
Date: June 18, 2022, at 9:45 a.m.
- Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Ho‘olaule‘a, Location: Lāhainā
Date: June 18, 2022, at 9 a.m.