HONOLULU (KHON2) – Kickin’ Kajun has expanded to a new, larger location in Kapolei.

They recently opened their doors to a brand new, 6,600 square-foot location directly across from California Pizza Kitchen and Taqueria El Ranchero.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Ka Makana Ali’i said Kickin’ Kajun is Hawaii’s first Cajun-style seafood restaurant that offers customers a taste of fine Cajun cuisine.

Their new location will feature a chalkboard mural by artist Erin Ibarra and serve its new signature soju pop.

Kickin’ Kajun has locations in Honolulu, Kaneohe and Kapolei. They sell seafood boils stuffed with steamed potatoes and tender pieces of corn on the cob.

Owners with the restaurant said their Maine Lobster, Dungeness crab and Manila clams are never frozen, and they have lobster tanks on location so they can serve the freshest seafood possible.

The restaurant is owned by a husband-and-wife duo Jason and Yani Higuchi and together they have expanded to three restaurant locations on Oahu.

Kickin’ Kajun specializes in New Orleans style Cajun seafood infused with island flair.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

To view their full menu or to order online head to their website.