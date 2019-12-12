KHON’s Laulima Telethon raises nearly $50,000

KHON’s annual Laulima Telethon raised a lot of money thanks to the viewers who called in to donate to families in need.

“So far this morning, we’ve raised $30,000 and that makes a big difference with local families,” said Lance Rae the Executive Elf of the Laulima Telethon.

The donations goes to the Laulima Giving Program and helps local families throughout the year.

“We realize the families that we serve are in a situation where they’re having a hard time right now, and they just need a little bit of help. Everybody needs some help sometimes and we just love it when they come back and they want to help out other families,” Momi Akana of the Laulima Giving Program said.

No donations was too small. It ranged from a few dollars to a few thousand dollars.

The Honolulu Cookie Company donated $1,000.

“We want to give back to the community in Hawaii that has made us so successful as well. So we want to make sure we give back in whatever way we can,” said the general manager of the Honolulu Cookie Company, Ryan Sung.

Even those who couldn’t open their wallets gave what they could.”

“[A caller] had a few gift cards from Foodland, so she decided, she asked if she could just donate the gift cards and that was really nice,” volunteer Darren Yamamoto said.

From all of us at KHON, thank you.