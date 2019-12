HONOLULU (HDOT) – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the traveling public of special events permitted on state roadways through the month of December. Events during the Holiday season include the Honolulu Marathon and Jingle Rock Run as well as Christmas parades in Wahiawa, Kaneohe, Haleiwa, Waimanalo, Waipahu, and Ewa Beach.

Event details, traffic changes, and route information are as follows: