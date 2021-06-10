KHON2 teams up with Helping Hands Hawaii for annual Founder’s Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The team at KHON have joined forces with Helping Hands Hawaii to help families in need and you can help as well.

On Thursday, June 17 from 12 – 4:30 p.m. KHON will be accepting donations at Watanabe Floral. To find the donation tent, from Kalihi Street, participants can turn onto Hart Street going Diamond Head bound, then follow the signs.

Items that are needed:

  • Mattresses
  • Dressers
  • Dining sets (minimum of 2 chairs and one table)
  • Desks (32 in. L x 20 in. W x 29 in. H)
  • Chairs
  • Rice cookers
  • Coffee makers
  • Towels
  • Bed sheets
  • Pillows
  • Fans
  • Microwaves (table top)
  • Utensils (forks and spoons)
  • Bath rugs (new)
  • Shower curtains (new)
  • (new) Hygiene items (deodorant, tooth paste, tooth brush, shampoo, body soap, toilet paper, feminine products)
  • Diapers (large sizes or 3+)
  • Baby wipes
  • Sanitizing products
  • Laundry detergent
  • Dish soap
  • Slippers

Monetary donations are also welcome and can be donated here.

