HONOLULU (KHON2) — Our KHON2.com family braved the heat on Friday to help make a difference in our community. It was part of our annual “Founders day of Caring” initiative.

This year, we teamed up with the Salvation Army and hosted a food drive.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

KHON2.com asked, and our viewers delivered.

At the Salvation Army at the corner of Vineyard and Aala KHON2.com partnered with them for a food drive, benefitting local families. The charity holds a food pantry here twice a week.

“Thank you for showing up and doing this food drive for us. We’re so grateful to receive the support from the KHON2 volunteers. today as we celebrate your founders day. So we’re so thankful. A big mahalo to everyone.” Maj. Eric Tumale, Salvation Army Corps officer

Food insecurity is a serious problem here in the state of Hawaii. We are so excited to support the Salvation Army in a food drive to bring food donations to help Hawaii’s families in need. Our amazing team of employees work every day to serve the viewers in our state, and today we are working to support this important non-profit organization, and assist in their efforts to feed our residents in need. Kristina Lockwood, KHON-TV President and General Manager

So many amazing viewers donated things like ramen, some of these staples here in Hawaii and also what was so heartwarming was these two teenagers dropped off these bags of pennies for us.

KHON2.com asked Maj. Tumale what message did he have for viewers who helped donate today?

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Thank you for coming up and showing up. and I’m setting an example for these kids for their awareness of giving back and helping the community,” said Tumale. “And to all the viewers out there, thank you for helping us help others. We’re so grateful — we’re so grateful for your support.”