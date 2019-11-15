During halftime of Thursday Night Football’s game, Gina Mangieri and Justin Cruz gave a sneak peak of some of tonight’s headlines. Watch their overview of the top stories and weather in the video above, and tune in to KHON2 News after the conclusion of the NFL game.
- Innovative and collective efforts have led to steady declines in Hawaii homelessness
- Punahou alum Joshua Taylor officially named head women’s volleyball coach at Missouri
- KHON2 Halftime News Report: carjacking suspect arrested, car crash victim identified, and the weather forecast.
- The American Marketing Association helps Hawaii grow
- Bite Squad to Deliver Free Thanksgiving Meals to Local Families in Need