WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Parks and Recreation announced that Maui County will be repairing the Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens from Monday, Dec. 12 through June 2023.

The project is set to:

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

replace the Hawaiian Hale structure.

install a fire suppression system to include a water storage tank and fire pump. fire suppression waterline. electrical connections.

provide other improvements

Mayor Victorino (left) and hale builder Francis Sinenci (middle) and his wife, Esse (right) were at the blessing for the Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens improvement project on Oct. 28, 2022 in Wailuku, Hawai’i. (Photo/Mayor Michael Victorino’s office)

The Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens improvement project blessing ceremony took place on Oct. 28, 2022 in Wailuku, Hawai’i. (Photo/Mayor Michael Victorino’s office)

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Maui County Officials are asking the public for their patience during this much needed repair project and to remain outside the construction barriers at the sight.