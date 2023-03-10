Streets in Kakaako will transform into exploration zones for the inaugural Keiki Street Festival, a free event taking place Saturday, March 11, from noon to 5 p.m. The event will take over Keawe and Auahi Streets, with educational, cultural, hands-on activities. There are also dozens of food and retail booths selling unique local items. The coordinators and sponsors explained all about the new event on KHON2 News. For more information, lists of events and vendors and a map, visit Keiki Street Festival – Our Kaka’ako (ourkakaako.com)