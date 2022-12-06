The Keiki Kani Choir before they left for their concert at Carnegie Hall in New York, New York on April 10, 2022. (Photo/Keiki Kani Choir)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Keiki Kani Choir announced that they have been asked to return to Carnegie Hall for the Distinguished Concerts International New York’s 2023 Total Voice concert that is being led by Deke Sharon.

The Keiki Kani Choir first participated in the Total Voice concert on April 10, 2022. They represented Hawai’i with seven singers and were asked to integrate hula into the program.

It only took three days following this initial concert for DCINY to ask this Hawai’i-based group back for the 2023 concert.

According to the Keiki Kani website, the group “specializes in music education for all ages including preschoolers, elementary, teens and adults. We offer classes and lessons in early childhood music, piano, voice, choir, singing, stage/musical theater and performance in group and private lessons.”

Camilla Corpuz Yamamoto is the director for KKC. She has been working with the group for 30 years. She develops singers who are keiki as young as six years of age all the way to older kūpuna.

For the next concert on April 2, 2023, KKC will be taking 14 local singers that range in age from 17 to 64.

KKC is asking for help in raising funds for their next adventure. They will be hosting a dinner concert on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to help raise funds and have opened a GoFundMe where you can donate any time.

KCC will be joining 100 singers from around the U.S.