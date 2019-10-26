Keiki and families invited for a fang-tastic Halloween at Boo at the Zoo

Calling all boys and ghouls! Join the Honolulu Zoo Society for its annual Halloween fundraiser, Boo at the Zoo, for tons of skele-fun on Saturday, October 26th from 5:30-8:00 p.m.

Zoo enthusiasts should get into the spirit of this year’s theme, “Creatures From Your Nightmares,” and come dressed in their BOO-tiful best to participate in the costume contest. The evening’s festivities will also include the Trick or Treat Trail, Conservation Education Stations, Spooky Story Times, Mad Science demonstrations, face painting, and other keiki crafts and games. By popular demand, this year’s event will also feature two Haunted Houses — one for the smaller monsters and a scarier one for the older ones.

Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to bring their own bag to be spook-tacularly sustainable. The cost is $10 for Honolulu Zoo Society members, $15 for non-members, and free for keiki two years and under. All proceeds will benefit the Honolulu Zoo.

Online tickets are sold out, but you can try your luck at the gate.