Keālia Beach closed to swimming due to shark sighting

Ocean Safety officials have closed Keālia beach to swimming until further notice due to a shark sighting.

Shortly before 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, beachgoers reported seeing two sharks near the shoreline along the north-end of the beach. Upon response, lifeguards spotted a roughly eight-foot grey reef shark in the water.

As a safety precaution, Ocean Safety officials have closed Keālia Beach to swimming until further notice and signs have been posted to warn all beachgoers of the shark sighting.

The beach will remain closed until at least Wednesday when lifeguards will reassess if it can be reopened.

For up-to-date information about ocean conditions and ocean safety, please speak to a county lifeguard at any lifeguard station, visit www.hawaiibeachsafety.com, or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 241-4984.