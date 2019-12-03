Kauai’s Waiohai Beach closed to swimming due to shark sighting

Ocean Safety officials have closed Waiohai Beach in Po‘ipū to swimming until further notice due to a shark sighting.

Lifeguards report that a roughly nine-foot grey reef shark was sighted off shore.

As a safety precaution and per standard protocol, Ocean Safety officials have closed Waiohai Beach to swimming until further notice and signs have been posted to warn all beachgoers of the shark sighting.

The beach will remain closed until at least Tuesday when lifeguards will reassess if it can be reopened.

For up-to-date information about ocean conditions and ocean safety, please speak to a county lifeguard at any lifeguard station, visit www.hawaiibeachsafety.com, or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 241-4984.