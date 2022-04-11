LĪHU’E, Hawaii (KHON2) — Some voters on Kauai got the wrong election notification postcard, according to the Elections Division on Kauai.

The elections division said the error was made by Edward Enterprises which handles Kauai County’s mailing needs.

The company will mail out the right card this week at no cost to taxpayers.

Edward Enterprises sincerely apologizes for any concern or confusion caused by our error. We take full responsibility for this error and will absorb all costs to complete another county-wide mailing of the 2022 Election Notification postcards. We hope this commitment to the voters of Kaua’i will help to rebuild the trust and confidence in the elections process. Edward Enterprises

The postcards are expected to arrive in mailboxes next week.

If you got a postcard for someone that is not at your address, write “NOT AT THIS ADDRESS” on the card, and put it in the mailbox.

Contact the Kauai Office of the County Clerk Elections Division office directly for any questions at (808) 241-4800.