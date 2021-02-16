Kauai under a flash flood watch, heavy rain possible for all islands in the coming days

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The cold front to the northwest of Kauai continues to advance, and is expected to reach the Garden Isle overnight. Some showers and thunderstorms that popped up over Kauai this afternoon out ahead of the front have faded. As the front moves closer and over the island overnight, we can expect an uptick in shower activity and the potential for some thunderstorms, including the possibility for heavy rain. Although the front is currently advancing towards Kauai County, the models continue to show the front stalling overhead, which will cause showers and thunderstorms to linger in the region. The Flash Flood Watch for Kauai County continues through Thursday as a result.