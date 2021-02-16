Kauai under a flash flood watch, heavy rain possible for all islands in the coming days

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The case involving missing baby Kytana Ancog is just one of three recent child abuse cases. Advocates say this issue is still ongoing in the community and people need to do what they can to be aware of child abuse and know how to report it.

Huakai Kalamau was charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of his 5-month-old baby in December, 2020. He admitted to violently shaking his baby because the child was crying and he was trying to relax.