HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai will undergo several lane closures in the upcoming days.

Starting Friday, Aug. 26 there will be one-lane closures on Waha and Lauoho Road in Kalaheo.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The closures will start at 8 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

(Courtesy: County of Kauai)

(Courtesy: County of Kauai)

The lane closure in Kalaheo will be due to the trimming of trees and grass.

In Koloa, the Department of Public Works announced that portions of Waikomo Road will be closed for resurfacing work.

Work will start on Monday, Aug. 29 through Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

According to the Department of Public Works, no parking is allowed within the work zones.

All work is set to begin on the above dates as weather allows.