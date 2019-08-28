Kauai firefighters battle high winds and unexpected obstacles to extinguish 25-acre brush fire in five and a half hours

At approximately 11:30 on Sunday evening, Kauai firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire in Anahola. The fire spread rapidly due to high winds, prompting additional personnel from nearby stations to join the effort.

During their response, firefighters encountered a large pile of abandoned debris, including vehicles and appliances, which made it difficult to fully contain the fire. An excavator was called in to remove the debris, giving firefighters the necessary access to fully extinguish the flames by 5:00am Monday morning.

Personnel from the Kaiakea, Kapaa, Hanale, Lihue, and Koloa stations worked together to prevent the fires from threatening any individuals or property.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.