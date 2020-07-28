Kauai County: What’s open and closed as Hurricane Douglas leaves the islands

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) – As Hurricane Douglas continues to move past the state, Kauai County officials are announcing the following final updates.

SHELTERS:

The Kilauea and Kalaheo neighborhood centers, Kapa‘a Middle School, and Kauai Community College shelters will close at noon on Monday. American Red Cross volunteers reported there were 74 people who stayed at Kauai’s shelters overnight. The Kauai Bus provided free transportation for houseless individuals to and from the shelters.

COUNTY OF KAUAI OFFICES:

County of Kauai offices will remain closed to the public Monday. All offices will reopen to normal service on Tuesday. Customers who had pre-scheduled appointments with the DMV on Monday will be contacted by DMV officials to reschedule their appointments to a later date.

VOTER SERVICE CENTER:

The Voter Service Center will remain closed Monday, and will reopen on Tuesday.

PARKS AND BEACHES

All Kauai County beach parks are now open. Additionally, all lifeguard towers are open Monday.

BUS SERVICE:

The Kauai Bus services will remain closed Monday, and normal operations will resume Tuesday. Customers are advised to contact the Transportation Agency for questions or further assistance, at 246-8110.

SOLID WASTE SERVICES:

Monday’s refuse collection has been postponed to Friday, July 31. All other trash pickups throughout the week will be on the regular schedule. All refuse transfer stations and the Kekaha landfill are open Monday. All green waste collection is currently closed at the Hanalei transfer station. The HI-5 redemption center in Lihue and the Puhi Metals Recycling Facility are closed.

