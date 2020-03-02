Kauai County wants your input on speed reduction measures

Top Stories

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: County of Kauai

The County of Kauai posted an informal poll to their Facebook page eliciting public input for different speed reduction measures.

“We receive many requests for speed reduction measures across the island,” the Facebook post states. “However, we often need help whether something is too hot, too cold, or just right.”

The poll asks drivers if they prefer a speed table, a speed hump, or a speed cushion to help reduce speed.

The poll can be found here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story