Kauai County wants your input on speed reduction measures

The County of Kauai posted an informal poll to their Facebook page eliciting public input for different speed reduction measures.
“We receive many requests for speed reduction measures across the island,” the Facebook post states. “However, we often need help whether something is too hot, too cold, or just right.”
The poll asks drivers if they prefer a speed table, a speed hump, or a speed cushion to help reduce speed.
The poll can be found here.
