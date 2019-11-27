Kauai community mourns the loss of three young people after weekend car crash

A Kauai community continues to mourn the loss of three young people killed in a car crash. Two 16 year old boys and a 20 year-old driver were in the car when it crashed in Anahola. In a letter sent home with students at Kapaa High School, Principal Tommy Cox says, “The death of a child is a tragic event, and it is my sad duty to inform you of the recent passing of two of our students and a former student. This loss has deeply affected our school community.Our counselors will be available to help our students as they work through their feelings and grief.”