HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been a long journey for a Kauai baby battling acute myeloid leukemia. Back in November 2021, her parents shared with KHON2 Seeley’s need for a bone marrow transplant.

This week, 5-month-old Seeley Borges successfully received a bone marrow transplant from her mom, Hayley Borges, at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

“This could be the end of cancer for her,” Hayley Borges said, feeling hopeful for her daughter’s future.

However, little Seeley only received a partial match, which means she still has more fighting to do.

“Even though we were able to get 2,000 people to sign up [to the National Bone Marrow Registry, which we’re so proud of, she still wasn’t able to find a match. So they went ahead with me as the half match. Because of that, she has to get additional chemotherapy,” Seeley’s mom explained.

Seeley has one more round of chemo to undergo this weekend. Her parents are bracing for a tough few weeks ahead.

“What we have been told to expect out of all of the chemotherapies that she’s been through, this is the most intensive,” Hayley Borges said. “Especially for her age and her size, it wouldn’t be unusual for us to go to the ICU because it causes sores in their mouth and Mucositis. So breathing can be difficult. So we had to prep our minds for that being something that is very likely to happen in the next couple of days.”

Hayley and Shawn Borges have been putting on a brave face since Seeley was diagnosed at just three weeks old.

The process is already hard enough, but on top of it, they are now separated from their oldest daughter.

“Sometimes we sit here, and we can’t believe the the waivers we’re signing, right?” Hayley Borges said. “The risks that we have to take in order to save her. And you know, we’ve been away from our older daughter now for 55 days.”

Despite all the tubes and drugs, Seeley is handling it like a champion.

“She is way tougher than me,” Shawn Borges, Seeley’s dad said.

It’ll be about six weeks before the Borges family knows if the treatments worked.

“She proved a lot of doctors wrong,” Shawn said. “And we we’re just proud of her.”

Both parents work for Hawaiian Airlines, so the company will be hosting two bone marrow drives in Seeley’s honor next week. For drive details, click here.

If you’re interested in potentially giving someone like Seeley a second chance at life, register with the National Bone Marrow Registry here.