Katherine Kealoha’s attorney has filed to withdraw as her counsel

Katherine Kealoha’s court-appointed attorney has filed a motion to withdraw as her counsel.

According to documents filed today, Cynthia Kagiwada cited “An irretrievable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship, which cannot be reconciled.”

Kagiwada goes on to say, “I am willing to provide further information at an in camera hearing.”

Kagiwada represented Katherine in the Kealohas’ corruption trial, in which both Katherine, Louis and two HPD officers were found guilty last week of conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

A hearing on this motion is scheduled for July 11th.