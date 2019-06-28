Kapiolani Women’s Center will offer free cervical and breast screening on June 29

Kapiolani Women’s Center will offer free cervical and breast screening as well as other information and education on women’s health for uninsured and under insured women.

Cervical cancer screening will be provided to women ages 21 to 64 and mammograms will be given to women ages 40 to 64.

Women will receive the results on the same day to ensure timely follow-up. Clinicians will be onsite to discuss any findings or questions regarding follow-up care.

Other programs and services offered will include health education resources, preventive screening information, HPV vaccine information, children’s activity station and high-risk breast screening.

This program is made possible through a grant from the College of American Pathologists Foundation.

The See, Test & Treat program is designed to help remove barriers to early cancer detection for under served women.

Pre-registration is required and transportation will be provided. For more information and to register, call (808) 983-2006.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 29, 2019

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Kapi‘olani Women’s Center

Artesian Plaza

1907 S. Beretania Street