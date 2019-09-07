Kaneohe Library to hold “Read to a Dog” event this month

On September 11th, Kaneohe Library and K9 Therapets of Hawaii will team up to help kids learn to read.

From 10:30-11:30 a.m., children can read to specially trained therapy dogs to work on their reading fluency and comprehension without judgment — or to become more comfortable around dogs in general.

Reading sessions will be 15 minutes long, and reservations can be made by phone or in-person. Those not signed up beforehand will be matched on availability.

The event is free. For more information on this and other upcoming library events, visit www.librarieshawaii.org/events.