Kaneohe-born fighter Vince Cachero loses split decision at LFA 74 event

Kaneohe’s Vince “The Anomaly” Cachero (6-2) dropped a razor-thin split decision to Ukrainian Liudvik Sholinian (6-1-1) at Legacy Fighting Alliance 74 tonight in Riverside, California. One scorecard gave all three rounds to Cachero in a dominant 30-26 tally, while the other two judges awarded two rounds to Sholinian, scoring the fight 29-28.

After starting his professional career with six straight wins, Cachero has now lost two in a row.

Legacy Fighting Alliance is a regional mixed martial arts promotion that is a regular platform for fighters to springboard into larger promotions like the UFC.