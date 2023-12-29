HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) will be spending the New Year holiday enforcing the law in order to protect and conserve Ahu o Laka, also known as the Kaneohe Bay sandbar.

In the past, officers have been on the lookout for any unlawful practices, including the post-holiday tradition of residents burning their Christmas trees at the sandbar.

“Public awareness that this activity violates laws and rules and causes harm to the surrounding marine ecosystem has increased, and we’re encouraged by the recent trend to comply with the rules,” DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said.

Ahu o Laka is loved by many, and is sacred to many Native Hawaiians and residents. Not only is it a state wildlife sanctuary, it is also a popular spot for many recreational activities.

DOCARE officers are reaching out to the surrounding community to help enforce the law and protect the island’s resources. If you witness any violations being made, you can report the incident to 808-643-3567 or with the DLNRTip app.