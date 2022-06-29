HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply announced contractors have completed the final paving of Kamehameha Highway near Green Valley Road in Punaluu.

BWS said the roadway was restored and both lanes of the highway have reopened by 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crews have worked to restore water service to the 30-inch transmission main since it broke on Sunday.

Severe road damage followed the massive water main break and crews had to fix broken water mains from Kualoa to Punaluu.