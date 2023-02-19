HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation is notifying drivers that there will be an intermittent closure in both directions of Kamehameha Highway in Waimea this week.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, crews will be preparing for rock scaling work and will be closing one lane in the northbound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Work also will be conducted on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and Thursday, Feb. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., where rocks will be dropped from the cliff side. Traffic, however, will be accessible in both directions with alternating traffic control.

On Thursday, work will be done from behind the barriers opening Kamehameha Highway in both directions. Traffic will be assisted by traffic control and safety procedures; police will be on site.