HONOLULU (KHON2) — Coastal areas are susceptible to tsunamis. In the case of Hawai’i, our islands are surrounded by coastal areas, making tsunami preparedness essential.

The City and County of Honolulu announced today, Dec. 20, that Kalaniana’ole Beach Park, commonly referred to as Nānākuli, is to receive the first in a series of tsunami hazard area signs meant to educate and prepare both residents and visitors.

The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management is coordinating with City, State, Federal and community partners to bring these much needed series of signs to areas particularly prone to tsunamis.

A ceremony took place this morning to mark the beginning of the new phase of implementing tsunami hazard area signs around the island to 75 city and state beach parks.

The signs teach park visitors the necessary steps to take in case of a tsunami warning. The signs include a QR code that can be activated by your phone to read more information on evacuation maps.

Officials said, “The urban area sign will be located downtown and in Waikiki and urges residents and visitors to evacuate vertically to the fourth floor of a building that is ten stories or taller or go inland. The signs for other parts of the island instruct park visitors to evacuate to high ground in English and ‘Ōlelo Hawaiʻi.”

There will be one to two signs in selected parks. Officials said that installation will include road signs at key entry and exit points along major coastal roadways.