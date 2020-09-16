Kalana O Maui Building to display lights in honor of Mexican Independence Day

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The County of Maui Kalana O Maui Building will be lit in green, white and red colors in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. Officials say the color display will be shown from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15 and Wednesday, Sept. 16.

“I’m pleased to make this tribute to the people of Mexico at the request of the Consulate General of Mexico in San Francisco,” Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said. “We also honor the community contributions of residents of Maui County who have Mexican roots or family ties.”

Mexican Independence Day is celebrated annually on Sept. 16 as the day that Mexico declared its independence from Spain in 1810.

