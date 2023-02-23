HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rocky is a grandma and Kaimana is now a mother!
Rocky’s daughter Kaimana gave birth to a seal pup last month.
The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration said Kaimana gave birth on January, 28 to the first pup of 2023.
The Hawaii Marine Animal Response group has been closely monitoring the pair at an undisclosed location for the seals’ privacy.
They were even able to witness the birth.
Kahuku Elementary School students named Kaimanas baby, Ui Mea Ola which means “Beautiful survivor.”