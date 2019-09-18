Kailua to install 59 new fire hydrants

Starting October 1st, the Board of Water Supply and MEI Corporation Inc. will begin a new fire hydrant installation project in Kailua. The project seeks to improve fire safety for residents.

Roadwork will occur Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will involve lane closures. Residents can expect delays, and are advised to use alternate routes during work hours. The project is expected to be completed by this time next year.

The following areas will be impacted:

-Uluoa Street

-North Kainalu Drive

-South Kainalu Drive

-Auwinala Road

-Wanaao Road

-Aumoe Road

-Pouli Road

-Awakea Road

-Kailua Road

-Kuukama Street

-Kuuhale Street

-Kuuala Street

-Kuupua Street

-Kuulei Road

-Ohana Street

-Makua Street

-Makawao Street

-Ulupa Street

-Mookua Street

-Kapaa Street

-Kaluamoo Street

-Kaimi Street

-Palapu Street