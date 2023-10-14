HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii non-profit The Friends of Kailua High School is sponsoring a 5k and 10k run, along with a one mile walk event for various programs, needs and scholarships at Kailua High School.

The event is set to take place at 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov.5.

The 5k route starts behind Kailua High School, and the run/walk will continue along Enchanted Lake before making it’s way back to the High School.

The 10k will start and end at the high school, also following along Enchanted Lake.

Entry fees are $30 base charge, $40 if you want a T-shirt to commemorate the event.

Prizes will be given to first, second and third place finishers and there will be random drawings for prizes after the race.

Discounts are in place for high school and intermediate school students.

Applications have been handed out to shoe stores but can also be picked up at Kailua High School, on the friendsofkailuahigh.com website, or by emailing edracers@aol.com.

Online registration is active through Active.com

Applications will be accepted at 6 a.m. the morning of the race.

Packet pick up and additional registration is on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Kailua High from 12 to 3 p.m. and from 6 to 6:30 a.m. the morning of the race.

Additional information can be asked to Aunty Anne Higashi at 808-223-5720 or Ed Kemper at 808-225-2965 and edracers@aol.com