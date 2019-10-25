Kai Kahele responds to news that Tulsi Gabbard will not run for congressional re-election

Kai Kahele was expected to challenge Tulsi Gabbard for her seat in the House of Representatives, but he will no longer be her opponent. Earlier today, Gabbard announced that she will not run for congressional re-election, and will instead focus on her campaign for the presidency. Kahele took to Twitter to respond to the news, saying:

“I wholly respect and appreciate Congresswoman Gabbard’s decision not to pursue re-election for her Congressional seat as she pursues the Presidency. I wish her and her family the best going forward. I remain fully committed to my campaign to becomes Hawaii’s next Congressman.”