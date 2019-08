The K-pop group BLACKPINK will release a photo book box set of the vacation they took in Hawaii after completing their first world tour earlier this summer. The set will include pictures, videos on DVD, postcards, stickers, and more.

The photo book, entitled “2019 BLACKPINK’s Summer Diary in Hawaii,” will be released on September 9th.

BLACKPINK was the first K-pop group to perform at Coachella, and the first girl group to receive RIAA gold certification for their single “뚜두뚜두 (DDU-DU DDU-DU).”