HONOLULU (KHON2) — The trial for alleged crime boss Michael Miske and associates is set to start on Monday Jan. 22 after 44 jurors completed individual voir dire.

The overall selection process took one week and all individuals were summoned to appear on Tuesday at 9 a.m. to “exercise their peremptory challenges.”

If any of the 44 jurors do not show up, another 10 prospective jurors will also report at the same time. If all 44 jurors show up, the prospective jurors will be excused.

The court’s next step is to narrow down the 44 jurors to 18. Once the selection is made, they will undergo oath and be informed of any preliminary instructions.

Reports said the Evidentiary Hearing is set for Thursday and Friday at 8:30 a.m. before Chief Judge Derrick K. Watson.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Both parties are expected to have their opening statements completed by Jan. 22.