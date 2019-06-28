Jury finds Kealohas guilty of conspiracy in Kealoha Trial

The jury in the Kealoha Trial has unanimously found Katherine and Louis Kealoha guilty of conspiracy. They also found Derek Hahn, Bobby Nguyen guilty of conspiracy. Gordon Shiraishi was found not guilty on that charge.

“The damage caused by this small group of individuals hurt both the community and the department,” said Honolulu Police Department Police Chief Susan Ballard. “But the men and women of the HPD have been working hard this past year and a half to restore HPD’s reputation and the public’s trust. We are moving forward and are committed to making sure that Honolulu continues to be one of the safest cities in the nation.”

For count #1, the conspiracy charge, jurors had to unanimously agree that that at least some of these four elements were committed against Gerard Puana:

–Deprivation of civil rights

–Obstruction of official proceeding

–False statement to gov’t agency

–Obstruction of Justice

For Count #2 of obstruction in an official proceeding. Katherine and Louis Kealoha, Bobby Nguyen, and Derek Hahn were found guilty. This applies to when Louis testified in Gerard’s criminal trial on Dec. 4, 2014 and identified Gerard as the mailbox thief. Shiraishi was not considered under this count.



For Count #3 of obstruction in an official proceeding, related to phone calls between Shiraishi, Hahn and Louis Kealoha, all of the five defendants were found not guilty. This count applies to Gordon Shiraishi lying to the grand jury on January 7, 2016.



For Count #6 of obstruction in an official proceeding, Katherine and Louis Kealoha, Nguyen, and Hahn were found guilty. Shiraishi was found not guilty. This applies to Bobby Nguyen lying to the grand jury on April 21, 2016.



For Count #8 of obstruction in an official proceeding, Katherine and Louis Kealoha, Nguyen, and Hahn were found guilty. Shiraishi was found not guilty. This applies to Nguyen lying to the grand jury on May 19, 2016.



For Count #10 of a false statement to a federal officer, which applies to Shiraishi lying to the FBI on Nov. 16, 2015, all defendants were found not guilty.

The below is a simplified chart of charges and verdicts.

We spoke to Louis Kealoha as he left the courthouse. He thanked his family and friends and the community for their continued love and support. Katherine Kealoha did not speak to the media.