June Jones turns down Hawaii football coaching job

NEW ORLEANS – JANUARY 01: Quarterback Colt Brennan #15 of the Hawai’i Warriors talks with head coach June Jones against the Georgia Bulldogs during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome on January 1, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

June Jones has turned down the University of Hawaii football head coaching job.

Jones, the program’s all-time winningest coach, was originally selected to lead the Hawaii football team once again, a process that was kickstarted by former UH coach Todd Graham’s sudden resignation on Jan. 14. But on Friday afternoon, he turned the offer and position down, sources told KHON2.

Terms of UH’s offer, which Jones rejected, were not disclosed. Money was not a factor in the decision, with the biggest holdup being terms of the arrangement.

Jones, who turns 69 next month, went 76-41 as Hawaii’s head coach from 1999 to 2007. In his final season, he guided UH to the program’s pinnacle, a perfect 12-0 regular season that culminated in a rare BCS bowl appearance. After a 41-10 loss to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day in 2008, Jones departed for SMU.

During his time at SMU, Jones went 36-43 in seven seasons and resigned after starting the 2014 season 0-2. From there, he served as Kapolei’s offensive coordinator in 2016 before becoming the head coach of the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats from 2017 to 2018.

In 2020, Jones led the Houston Roughnecks to an unblemished 5-0 start before the season was wiped out due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones was a quarterback for the University of Hawaii football team from 1973 to 1974 before finishing his collegiate playing career at Portland State.

Jones played for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons for four years and then followed that with one season with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts in 1982. His coaching career began at Hawaii, where he was the team’s quarterbacks coach in 1983. He was also the quarterbacks coach for the NFL’s Houston Oilers from 1987 to 1988 and the Detroit Lions from 1989 to 1990. He then landed with the Falcons, where he started off as the offensive coordinator from 1991 to 1993 before being the team’s head coach from 1994 to 1996, where he went 19-29. In 1998, he went 3-7 as the interim head coach of the San Diego Chargers before taking the Hawaii job in 1999.

The search for the program’s next head coach will continue without Jones.