Tampa Bay Bandits quarterback Jordan Ta’amu had arguably his best game yet in the USFL on Saturday, throwing for 333 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-28 loss against the Philadelphia Stars.

Ta’amu, a Pearl City alumnus and pro football journeyman, has started all six games for the Bandits (3-3) in the USFL’s inaugural season.

In his six starts, Ta’amu has completed 104 of his 180 passes for 1,167 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

Ta’amu has also maintained his abilities as a dual-threat signal caller, rushing for 203 yards on 35 carries and one touchdown thus far in the 2022 season.

The 2022 USFL season ends on July 3 with the championship game taking place in Canton, Ohio. The hope for players like Ta’amu is to get another shot in the NFL via preseason camp once the USFL season is over. Ta’amu has seven previous stints on NFL rosters, although all were relatively short-lived.