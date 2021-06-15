Join the KHON2 News crew, Helping Hands Hawaii for a donation drive-thru event

HONOLULU (KHON2) — COVID-19 restrictions on Oahu have eased, but there are still families affected by the pandemic.

The KHON2 crew is teaming up with non-profit Helping Hands Hawaii to help families in need.

Helping Hands CEO Susan Furuta says she has seen more families reach out within since the pandemic began.

“When one or more lost their jobs or impacted by reduced hours, it reduces the family’s total income. It threw them for a loop. Many were unfamiliar of asking for help,” Furuta explained.

Helping Hands provides basic necessities for those in need.

“If they’re spending for food on the table or a roof over their head, a couch or a table or a microwave, even a fan for the summer heat, is not something they’re able to purchase on their own. They rely a lot on community donations to access that through our warehouse,” Furuta said.

Have any furniture and small household appliances taking up space in your home? Donate them!

“We want the entire community to come together and come on down! If they can donate their gently used items to swing by watanabe floral. We’re gonna have a drive through donation drive. You don’t need to get our of your cars,” said Furuta.

Join Helping Hands and the KHON2 crew on Thursday, June 17, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. A drive-thru “household donation drive” will be held at Watanabe Floral on Nimitz Highway.

Items needed:

Mattresses

Dressers

Dining sets (minimum of 2 chairs and one table)

Chairs

Rice cookers

Coffee makers

Towels

Bedsheets

Pillows

Fans

Microwaves (tabletop)

Utensils (forks and spoons)

Bath rugs (new)

Shower curtains (new)

(new) Hygiene items (deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo, body soap, toilet paper, feminine products)

Diapers (large sizes or 3+)

Baby wipes

Sanitizing products

Laundry detergent

Dish soap

Slippers



