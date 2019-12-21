Johnny Mathis Exclusive Interview with Tannya Joaquin

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin sat down for an exclusive one on one interview with the one and only Johnny Mathis ahead of his two Hawaii Christmas concerts at the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall.

“A Johnny Mathis Christmas,” his upcoming December 20th and 21st shows, will feature the legend’s holiday classics and greatest hits from his 63-year career over 80 albums.

The singer talked with Tannya about how he thinks Hawaii is “heaven,” what concert goers can look forward to, and his favorite Christmas memories and songs.

He even sang one of his Christmas classics to Tannya.

His last shows sold out so don’t miss out. Hawaii fans are in for a real treat!