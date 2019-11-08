Jack Johnson’s record label to release new Christmas album

HONOLULU — Recording artist and environmentalist Jack Johnson announced the release of This Warm December, Vol. III, the latest in a trilogy of holiday albums from his label Brushfire Records. This Warm December, Vol III features both original and holiday-classic songs from Jack Johnson and friends, including G. Love, Bahamas, Mason Jennings, Zach Rogue (of Rogue Wave), Zach Gill, Paula Fuga and more. The album drops on November 22nd, and limited-edition vinyls will be available on December 13th.

Pre-orders for This Warm December Vol. III are now available and include an immediate digital download of the first track, “New Axe” by Jack Johnson.

To pre-order the album visit, thiswarmdecember.com.

Fans are also able to watch the lyric video for “New Axe,” the album’s lead original track by Jack Johnson, here.

Digital and Vinyl Track Listing:

1. “New Axe” – Jack Johnson

2. “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” – Bahamas

3. “Sleigh Ride” – Zach Gill & Mimi Naja (of Fruition)

4. “Christmas Wave” – G. Love

5. “Little Child on Christmas Day” – Mason Jennings

6. “Mrs. Santa Claus” – Zach Rogue (of Rogue Wave)

7. “Winter Time (Be A Little Closer)” – ALO

8. “Old Time Christmas” – Adam Topol

9. “Mele Kalikimaka” – Paula Fuga

10. “Oh Hanukkah” – Lebo (of ALO)

11. “Buddha Too” – Mason Jennings & Jack Johnson

12. “Christmas Time is Here” – Zach Gill (3:24)

13. “I Can’t Go to Sleep” – Jack Johnson

14. ”Happy Christmas (War is Over)” – John Craigie (featuring Zach Gill and Lebo of ALO)*

15. “New Years Blues” – G. Love*

*Digital album only