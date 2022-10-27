HONOLULU (KHON2) — At 1:55 p.m., HFD received a 911 call regarding a chemical spill located at the Costco in Iwilei at 525 Alakawa Street.

HFD responded with three units – including 11 personnel – to respond to the call.

At 2:03 p.m. when HFD arrived at the scene, it was assessed that Freon was leaking from a refrigeration unit in the compressor room.

Costco was promptly evacuated while store representatives evaluated the situation.

According to HFD, the response is ongoing and Costco has been evacuated.

There are traffic issues that have arisen so be mindful if in that area.