HONOLULU (KHON2) — We work a lot. We work much more than our grandparents and great-grandparents did.

According to the Bureau for Labor Statistics and California’s Legislative Analytics Office, inflation has risen 3.7% since 2022 while prices have risen 19%.

According to the EPI, workers’ wages between 1948 and 1973 rose 91.3% as worker productivity increased by 96.7% through those years. However, since 1974, workers’ wages only increased 108.9% while worker productivity has increased by 243.1%.

So, with us generating significantly more output than previous generations, we deserve to call into work because we feel great!

While it’s important to fulfill work responsibilities, everyone needs a break or some time off occasionally.

If you find yourself with free time and are looking for activities to do instead of going to work, check out these suggestions:

Relax and unwind

Take a day for self-care. Pamper yourself with a spa day, take a long bath or simply relax with a good book or movie. It’s your time; so, do with it what you will.

Explore nature

Go for a hike, visit a park or take a leisurely stroll in nature. Each island has a plethora of outdoor activities, both organized and independent, that can be easily taken advantage of. Spending time outdoors can be refreshing and rejuvenating and can help you focus more on professional development goals as well as assist in inspiring your next great idea.

Learn something new

For those who truly want to be productive, you can enroll in a class or workshop to learn a new skill or hobby. It could be anything from painting, cooking, coding, learning a language.

Exercise

Use the time to engage in physical activities you enjoy, whether it’s going to the gym, practicing yoga or going for a run. This may be a great time to refocus your fitness goals.

Connect with loved ones

Spend quality time with friends and family. Plan a lunch or dinner or simply catch up with a phone call or video chat. It’s easy, and you can be in control.

Volunteer

Give back to your community by volunteering for a cause you’re passionate about. There are more than 10,000 non-profit organizations in Hawaiʻi; so, there is something for everyone.

Travel

Take a short trip to a nearby island. Exploring new places can be a great way to recharge. There is so much to see and do on each island so take the time to get to know each one.

Creative Pursuits

Engage in creative activities like writing, drawing or playing a musical instrument. If you haven’t done this in a while. It’s a great time to reconnect with your talents.

Mindfulness and meditation

Practice mindfulness or meditation to relax your mind and reduce stress. A quiet day is the most important experience on a path toward enlightenment.

Cook or bake

Try out new recipes in the kitchen. Cooking or baking can be a therapeutic and rewarding experience. It helps increase patience and helps expand skill sets. Plus, you get to eat some yummy foods.

Plan a staycation

There are many hotels offering kamaʻāina discounts.

Attend a cultural event

Check out local events, concerts or art exhibitions happening in your area. Hawaii in general, especially Honolulu, has something happening every day.

Visit a museum or gallery

Spend the day exploring art, history or science at a museum or gallery. The newly renamed Capitol Modern is an impressive public art gallery that has much to offer.

Start a personal project

Begin a project you’ve been putting off, whether it’s organizing your home, starting a blog, writing a script, learning how to become a filmmaker or working on a creative endeavor.

Play games

Whether it’s board games, video games, esports or beta sports, take some time for recreational activities that will get your creative juices flowing.

Plan for the future

Reflect on your goals and aspirations. Use the time to plan for your future and set new objectives. You can do anything you dream of; so, the time is now to take hold of your destiny.

Remember that balance is key, and while it’s essential to take breaks, it’s also important to fulfill your work commitments responsibly.