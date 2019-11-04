‘It’s like we lost two daughters,’ family says of Maui crash victims

On Saturday, November 2, two friends were heading east on Hana Highway in a 2020 silver Toyota Tacoma.

Just before 9 p.m., Maui police say the Tacoma failed to negotiate a curve at Maliko Gulch, traveled onto the dirt overlook, continued until it collided and went over a dirt embankment.

The Tacoma fell 188 feet down the cliff and landed on its roof, partially submerged in the ocean.

Police identified the girls as 23-year-old Breeze Kalalau of Hana and 21-year-old Rhe-Zhene “Kamalani” Puailihau of Hoolehua, Molokai.

Police say Kalalau was wearing her seatbelt, Puailihau was not. Both died on the scene.

Puailihau’s family said the two girls were very good friends and that the loss feels like losing two children.

“It’s like we lost two daughters, not just the one,” said Alysia Bush, Puailihau’s stepmom.

She said the two became good friends over the years and worked together at Travaasa in Hana.

She said Puailihau would travel back and forth from Hana and Kahului and that her nephew, who lives with Puailihau’s sister in Hana, was her everything.

Puailihau’s family said Kamalani loved the ocean, singing, nature and the beach.

“She touched choke hearts and everyone who knew her, not just Molokai, but everywhere, knew she loved to sing,” Bush said.

Her uncle even sending a text saying that Kamalani’s voice “is a singing voice that the heavens could feel.”

Puailihau’s family said the girls were at a family baby shower on Saturday with them and had invited them to another family event nearby around 6:30 p.m. But the girls never came.

Puailihau’s parents came home around 12:30 a.m. wondering where the girls were but figured they were at another family member’s house or with their cousins.

Her stepmom said she didn’t like Puailihau going to Hana without her or her dad and that Puailihau normally checked in with her family to tell them where she was going.

“I don’t know, we don’t know where they were going,” Bush said.

Kalalau’s family tells me she was happy-go-lucky and that she leaves behind a 3-year-old son.

One of Kalalau’s classmates from Hana High School said she was a hard-working employee and reliable friend and will “forever be missed in our small Hana town.”

“[Kamalani] wasn’t just her dad’s everything, she was my partner in crime,” Bush said. “We’re going to miss them—both of them.”

Maui police said the involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol has not been determined and the investigation is still pending.

This is Maui County’s 18th and 19th fatality this year, as compared to 16 at the same time last year.