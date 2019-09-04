Italy’s Juventus FC signs North Korean soccer player

Juventus Football Club, one of the most prominent soccer teams in the world, recently signed North Korea’s Han Kwang Song to its under-23 roster, according to the Club’s Twitter. Han, 20, is the first North Korean player to compete in Italy’s top division.

Valued at over $4.3 million, Han is the most valuable North Korean player in history. He also plays on the North Korean national team.

There are some complications, however. UN Resolution 2397 requires countries to send “all nationals of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea earning income” back to North Korea by December 22nd of this year.

In a statement to NKNews.org, the Head of Communication and External Relations for Juventus FC said that Han is not subject to such restrictions.

Soccer is typically one of North Korea’s most competitive sports. In 1966, the North Korean men’s team made it to the quarterfinals of the World Cup, where they blew a 3-0 lead and lost to Portugal, who went on to take third place in the tournament.